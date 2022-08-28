Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 860 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 247,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

FISV stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.