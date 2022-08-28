George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $152.19

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$152.19 and traded as high as C$155.79. George Weston shares last traded at C$154.88, with a volume of 227,944 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$153.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$152.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 10.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total value of C$1,056,956.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,965 shares in the company, valued at C$6,510,414.90. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total value of C$62,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,256,998.50. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total transaction of C$1,056,956.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,965 shares in the company, valued at C$6,510,414.90. Insiders have sold 29,253 shares of company stock worth $4,537,131 in the last ninety days.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.