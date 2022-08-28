Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.