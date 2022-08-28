Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Gogo worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOGO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $170,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Gogo stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

