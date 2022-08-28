Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,394 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $26.48 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

