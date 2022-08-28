Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96,595 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,728,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,651,000 after purchasing an additional 155,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Corning Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE GLW opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.