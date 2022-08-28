Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 803,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

