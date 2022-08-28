Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.07% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,208,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 312,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

