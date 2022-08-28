Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,129 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 958.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 188,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,979 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,906,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 117,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,530,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

