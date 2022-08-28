Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,451 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $232.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

