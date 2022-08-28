American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 50,376 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $42,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of WH opened at $66.74 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

