Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,586 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.49.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

