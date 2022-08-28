Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 324 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 732.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $308.16 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.