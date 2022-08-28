Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,774 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,303 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 493.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 246,703 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PTNQ opened at $52.79 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46.

