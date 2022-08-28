Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.76% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,863,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,748,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 101,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $64.10 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $82.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28.

