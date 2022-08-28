Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.46 and its 200 day moving average is $260.21. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.