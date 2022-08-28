American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,056 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.27% of Blueprint Medicines worth $48,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,408 shares of company stock worth $3,414,145. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

