FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 4.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $269.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.