Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 38,716 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,716 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 905.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

