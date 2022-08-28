Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.5 %

AEP stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.