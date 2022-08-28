Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

