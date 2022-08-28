American Century Companies Inc. Sells 366,259 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,259 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Cactus worth $42,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Cactus stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

