American Century Companies Inc. Sells 272,333 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Life Storage worth $41,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Life Storage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Life Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Life Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.36.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

