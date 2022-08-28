US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,204 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,718 shares of company stock worth $13,888,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

