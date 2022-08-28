Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.35% of Abiomed worth $52,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $258.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.17. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

