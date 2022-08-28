US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in Atlassian by 137.9% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 13,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 19.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,121,000 after purchasing an additional 172,606 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $5,877,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in Atlassian by 5.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 3.5 %

TEAM stock opened at $257.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.03 and its 200 day moving average is $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.