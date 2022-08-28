Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 182 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 57,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,697 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

UFPT opened at $96.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $726.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $100.64.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

