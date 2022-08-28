Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 121,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average of $104.11.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

