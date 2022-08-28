Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.87% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

