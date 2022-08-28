IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Trimmed by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

