Equitable Trust Co. Sells 344 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $453.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.73 and its 200-day moving average is $489.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

