Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,133,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after acquiring an additional 106,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.98 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42.

