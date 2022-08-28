Equitable Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 6,116 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

OLLI opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

