Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

