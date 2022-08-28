Equitable Trust Co. Has $255,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 200,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

