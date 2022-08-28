Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 178,867 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,867 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FV opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

