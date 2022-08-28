Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,594 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $92.83 and a 52-week high of $149.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.39.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

