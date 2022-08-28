Equitable Trust Co. Invests $236,000 in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $78.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

