The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,578,694 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Shares of GS stock opened at $336.40 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

