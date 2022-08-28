Equitable Trust Co. Invests $264,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,308,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,265,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,523,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 904,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 204,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $201,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,456.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,282 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,194 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.