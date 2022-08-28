Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.05% of America’s Car-Mart worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $32,745,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 126.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMT stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $549.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.25. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $130.88.

Separately, Stephens downgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

