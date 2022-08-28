Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,719 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $80.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26.

