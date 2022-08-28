Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $171.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

