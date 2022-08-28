Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.26 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $280.33 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.09. The company has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

