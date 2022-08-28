Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.