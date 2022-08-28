Equitable Trust Co. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after buying an additional 236,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $240,716,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,379,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta Stock Down 5.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.05. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

