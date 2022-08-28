NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in NIKE by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

