Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,145 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Yum China by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Yum China by 10,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 922,123 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

