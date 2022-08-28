Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 3,942.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $172.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.37. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $152.74 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

