iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Increased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 296.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

